Plane with 4 Wheels? Flying Car Completes 35-Min Flight Between Airports in Slovakia

Watching movies set in the future often gave us a glimpse of flying cars. This may soon turn into reality as a flying car prototype successfully completed its flight test this week. The Klein Vision flying car completed a 35-minute flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia on Monday and shared the footage of the feat on their social media handle. The video may look like a scene from a sci-fi movie but it is as real as it can get. In a press release, company co-founder Anton Zajac said, “AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept, it has turned science fiction into a reality." The hybrid car-aircraft named the AirCar is powered by a 160 horsepower BMW engine and runs on regular petrol-pump fuel. It could fly about 1,000km at a height of 8,200ft and has clocked up 40 hours in the air so far.

Designed by Professor Stefan Klein, AirCar (V5) is the latest generation flying car that transforms from road vehicle into air vehicle in less than 3-minutes. The two-seat model weighs 1,100kg and can carry an additional load of 200kg per flight, mentions the statement. After making its successful landing in Bratislava, the aircraft transformed into a car and took a drive into the city center by Klein Vision CEO Stefan Klein and Zajac.

Some of the features of the vehicle include advanced technologies like retractable wings, folding tail surfaces, and parachute deployment systems. According to Klein Vision, the folding tail surfaces contribute to better longitudinal stability and take-off characteristics, just like in a conventional aircraft. However, in the car mode, the retracted tail results in a more compact size.

With the latest development, the future of flying cars seems more like a reality. Last year, South Korean automobile company Hyundai had announced that it will be working with Uber to develop Uber Air Taxis for an aerial rideshare network. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, it unveiled a new full-scale aircraft concept at Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

