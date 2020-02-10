Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Planes Landing and Taking off Simultaneously on the Same Runway Has Unnerved the Internet

The 52-second-clip, which has been shared on microblogging site Twitter, shows a plane descending while the other plane can be seen taxiing before taking off.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
Screenshot from video uploaded by @cctvidiots / Twitter.

A video showing two aircraft landing and preparing to take off from the same runway has got netizens to skip a heartbeat.

The time difference between the plane hitting the runway and other plane taking off is of a few seconds. As of now, the name or the location of the airport has not been ascertained.

The video on the social media portal has been viewed more than 490 thousand times till now and has been retweeted around 3 thousand times.

It comes as no surprise that the post had got Twitterati in a state of shock and the comments on the post tell the same story as well.

Some users were impressed by the job of the air traffic controller while some said that the same is the most stressful job in the world.

A user said, “And that's why they pay air traffic controllers the big bucks.”

“Now I know why air traffic controller is like the most stressful job,” tweeted another user.

Other users too reacted on how the video gave them chills down their spine.

