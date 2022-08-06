Planning to Climb Mont Blanc? You May Have to Pay Rs 14.4 Lakh As Rescue And Funeral Cost

Climbers wanting to make it to the peak of Mont Blanc, the highest peak in the Alps Mountain range, might have to pay a sum of £15,000, or roughly Rs 14.4 lakh, as a cost to cover possible rescue and funeral, before setting out to achieve the feat. The decision to impose this compulsory fee was suggested by a French mayor named Jean-Marc Peillex. According to Jean-Marc, who is the mayor of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, many unqualified climbers are engaging in a gamble with their lives trying to reach the Mont Blanc summit and it is unacceptable that French taxpayers incur the cost in case something goes wrong. The cost suggested by the mayor includes £10,000 for the cost of rescue and £5,000 for the cost of a possible funeral.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Jean-Marc said, “People want to climb with death in their backpacks. So, let’s anticipate the cost of having to rescue them and for their burial because it is unacceptable that French taxpayers should foot the bill,” as translated by The Guardian. The statement added the municipality of Saint-Gervais will take measures in line with the “irresponsibility of some and the risks they make rescuers run,” reported CNN.

Climbing the mountain has gotten more dangerous with heavy rock falls, triggered by drought and heat waves. Due to this, the local mountain guiding companies shut their services temporarily. A popular climbing path known as Voie Royale, or Royal Way, was suspended by the authorities.

Despite such horrid conditions, some climbers try to circumvent the ban and try to climb the summit anyway. In early July, as many as eleven people became victims of a huge glacier that broke away and hit a popular train on the Marmolada Mountain in Italy. On July 30, police officials, in a helicopter, had to make a group of Romanian hikers, trying to summit Mont Black, turn back using a megaphone.

