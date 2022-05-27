'Planning to Sell 3rd Gear': Twitter User Mocks Bengaluru Roads With Cheeky Post

Indian cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru are quite infamous for their traffic congestion where commuters have to struggle on a daily basis to reach their destinations. Some have to opt for public transport while others who are mighty enough, face the long traffic snarls in their private vehicles. Recently a Tweet has gone viral where a user has amusingly taken a dig at the poor traffic situation in Bangalore. The user, Shrikant, shared a picture with text reading “My friend in Bangalore is planning to sell the 3rd, 4th, and 5th gear of his car.” The text further read that the gears are totally unused and in “showroom condition”.

For those who didn’t get the pun, the user was jocularly highlighting the hardship that Bangaloreans have to face due to traffic jams. He suggested that the traffic is so bad that vehicles don’t get to pick up speed and no need arises to shift to higher gears.

The Tweet instantly went viral and turned out to be relatable for numerous commuters of Bangalore who have now become habitual of burning loads of fuel and time in long queues of vehicles. Notably, when it comes to traffic jams, Mumbai appears as a worthy opponent. For Mumbaikars too, getting stuck in traffic jams for hours has become a part of their life.

Reacting to the Tweet, one Twitter user stated that Mumbaikars have found a solution and now they don’t need to shift up gears. “Mumbaikars have switched to automatic SUVs to avoid such scenarios,” the Tweet read.

Mumbaikars have switched to automatic SUVs to avoid such scenarios. https://t.co/DCXWMtLEJ6 — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) May 26, 2022

For cities which have become synonymous with heavy traffic congestion, eliminating the need to shift gears by going for an automatic transmission can provide much relief.

Other users also reacted and gave fascinating solutions to mitigate the struggle.

For this user, switching to an electric vehicle is the way to go.

If he converts to electric car he can also sell the remaining gears 😀 — Milind Phal (@PhalMilind) May 26, 2022

One stated that every Bangalorean is cursed with bad traffic and the gears would sell in the city.

Try selling them in other cities coz nobody needs them in Bangalore — अश्विन लुणावत 🇮🇳 (@AshwinLunawat) May 26, 2022

Another suggested that the user should invest the money in replacing the clutch plate and gears which get worn out in heavy traffic conditions.

He can use the money to replace the clutch and brake, which would have been worn out😄 — Deepak M R (@deepakmrd27) May 26, 2022

So, tell us what solution do you propose to deal with the traffic problem?

