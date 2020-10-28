Plant-Nurturing Lessons to Become Part of School and College Syllabus in Maharashtra

What's an easy way to get kids to care about nature? Let them experience it first-hand.

In what can seen as an effort to increase awareness of nature and how to conserve it in today's youth, the Maharasthra government has decided to include lessons on tree planation and maintenance in school and college curriculum.

According to a report in the Pune Mirror, the agenda was discussed a couple of months ago in a meeting, which was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and forest and environment officials.

At present, the state government is trying to introduce a system wherein students from both secondary school certificate (SSC) and higher secondary certificate (HSC) courses will be gifted a plant/sapling at the start of the new academic year.

Pupils will then be evaluated based on their execution of the task. Lessons on tree plantation and conservation are also likely to be incorporated as a new subject, for which students will be graded.

Deputy CM Pawar, in a written statement, said, “Rapid urbanisation is taking a toll on the environment. To strike a balance, it’s extremely important that massive tree plantation drives are conducted and, more importantly, the trees are conserved. The initiative needs public involvement," reported Mumbai Mirror.

“We have already been stressing on planting native trees, which are best for our soil. It’s imperative that every individual, especially schoolchildren, understand that caring for the environment and nature are essential for sustainable living. We have chalked out certain initiatives in this regard for the kids, which will be imbibed as part of their academic curriculum,” the account further mentioned.

State authorities, along with schools, colleges and forest officials will work over the next three months to implement the programme.

This is not the first time the Maharsthra government has shown evidence of truly going green: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in early October announced that the proposed new car shed for the Mumbai Metro will be shifted to Kanjurmarg to save the forests in the Aarey Colony area. He also announced that 800 acre of Aarey land has been declared as forest as opposed to 600 earlier.

"Biodiversity in Aarey needs to be to conserved and protected. Nowhere is there an 800-acre jungle in an urban setup. Mumbai has a natural forest cover," he said.

Cases last year against citizens and environmentalists who protested against the Aarey project and felling of trees in that area have been withdrawn, Thackeray added.