Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Plants Make Sounds When in Stress or Pain, Can Be Heard by Bats and Mice: Research

Various studies, over the years, have proved that plants are more sensitive than what human beings would like to believe.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Plants Make Sounds When in Stress or Pain, Can Be Heard by Bats and Mice: Research
Representative Image / Bengali News18.

In a first, scientists seem to have evidence regarding the sounds that plants make.

As per the research, plants make sounds when in pain or suffering from stress. The sound, which is not audible to human ears, can be heard by bats, mice and probably by some other plants too.

According to a report published in Smithsonian, plants can make sounds when they are deprived of water or are forced to endure bodily harm.

A research carried out by the University of Tel Aviv, showed that Tobacco and Tomato plants made sounds that could be recorded from a distance of 10 centimetres.

The research available on biorxiv.org, claimed, “We recorded ~65 dBSPL ultrasonic sounds 10 cm from tomato and tobacco plants, implying that these sounds could be detected by some organisms from up to several meters away.

We 35 developed machine learning models that were capable of distinguishing between plant sounds and general noises, and identifying the condition of the plants – dry, cut, or intact – based solely on the emitted sounds. Our results suggest that animals, humans, and possibly even other plants, could use sounds emitted by a plant to gain information about the plant's condition.”

Various studies, over the years, have proved that plants are more sensitive than what human beings would like to believe. Some researchers also claim that plants respond to insect touch, at times even sniff other plants etc.

In February 2018, Frantisek Baluska, a plant cell biologist at the University of Bonn in Germany had told the New York Times, “Plants are not just robotic, stimulus-response devices. They are living organisms which have their own problems, maybe something like with humans feeling pain or joy. In order to navigate this complex life, they must have some compass.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram