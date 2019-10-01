Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Plastic Free Gandhi Jayanti: Delhi Police to Conduct 'Plog Run' for Swach and Fit India

The Fit India Plog Run will will organised across 50 cities as a step toward India's commitment to eliminating single-use plastic.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Plastic Free Gandhi Jayanti: Delhi Police to Conduct 'Plog Run' for Swach and Fit India
Image for representation | (Facebook)

Delhi Police has decided to walk on an eco-friendly path to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. In keeping with the current push for environmentalism, Delhi Police is organizing a 'Plog Run' in delhi near the Yamuna river bed at Geeta Colony.

The event will entail collecting plastic from the Yamuna river bed. The run will be flagged off by Lieutenant General of Delhi Anil Baijal.

What is Plogging?

Plogging comes from athe swedish term "plokka upp" which roughly translates into "pick up" and jogging. A relatively new 'sport', plogging rose in popularity with the growing awareness of plastic pollution. Essentially, plogging involves jogging but while picking up plastic scrap and pollutants from the road. One of the first plogging events was held in 2016 and since then, the Swedish fitness trend has grown immensely in popularity.

Fit and Clean

Delhi Police is not the only one to initiate a plog run this Gandhiu Jayanti. Municipal corporations of several areas such as Ghaziabad, Ambernath and others are organising plog runs. In fact, the government of India has also been promoting plog runs as part of the Fit India movement launched by PM Narednra Modi on August 29.

As per Union sports minister Kiren Rijuju, fitness and cleanliess are the two sides of the same coin. In an interview to Republic, Rijuju said that by combining fitness with cleanliness, plogging insures fitness for individuals and cleanliness for nations. The Fit India Plog Run, a pan-India event organised in collaboration with the US-based non-profit organisation United Way, will take place on Oct 2 and is expected to draw 2,50,000 participants from across 50 Indian cities. The event will be flagged off by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna.

About 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, CBSE-affiliated schools, industry bodies such as FICCI, CII, Phd Chambers and Assocham, 2500 RWAs in Delhi and NCR are joining hands to organize the Fit India Plog Run across the nation, PTI reported last week.

This is not the first plog run in India, however. Last year on October 2, Bengaluru organised a plog run to celebrate the Mahatma's 149th birthday by clearing over 30 tonnes of plastic from the city.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram