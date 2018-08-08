English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Plastic Surgeons Are Worried About Our Obsession With Snapchat Filters
A growing number of people are constantly altering their images to impress the social media parade.
(Photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Don’t you wish you could just remove all your acne scars or maybe have a pointier nose, symmetrical face, Kylie Jenner’s lips (ok, that’s really pushing it) and sparkly eyes? Well, thanks to latest image filtering applications you could be a supposedly prettier version of yourself for your social media accounts.
But there’s a problem. Now we’ll jump straight to the point before you start racking your brains and wonder, “How can social media filters do any wrong?”
For a long time, medical practitioners have been worried sick about the impact of social media on body image. A growing number of people are constantly altering their images to impress the social media parade.
There was a time when people would visit a plastic surgeon’s office and say, “I want to look like Priyanka Chopra.” Today, no one wants to look like Piggy Chops. They all want to look the way they look with a Snapchat filter and are more than willing to undergo plastic surgery for it.
And if THAT wasn’t enough, the term "Snapchat dysmorphia" has now made it into the pages of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).
In a report by Inverse, three plastic surgeons talk about how selfie filters are affecting those seeking plastic surgery, especially those suffering from a medical disorder called body dysmorphic disorder.
According to a report by the International OCD Foundation, body dysmorphic disorder affects 1 in 50 people.
The doctors caution that it is an alarming trend as your heavily filtered Instagram selfies often present a look that’s unattainable and blurs the line between reality and fiction for these patients.
It's time to accept to live in an unfiltered world and yet be beautiful in your own way.
