1-min read

'Plastic Water Tank Parking' Gets a Thumbs Up From Anand Mahindra

Just days after he vowed to “banish” plastic bottles, Anand Mahindra was all praises for the “creative recycling” of a plastic water tank.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
'Plastic Water Tank Parking' Gets a Thumbs Up From Anand Mahindra
Image: Twitter/ Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra’s shout-outs to Indian ‘jugaad’ have been a hit with his over 7 million followers for quite some time. And now the Mahindra Group chairman has given a thumbs-up to another desi hack.

Just days after he vowed to “banish” plastic bottles, Anand Mahindra was all praises for the “creative recycling” of a plastic water tank.

"I had tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in my office & I suppose that could apply to a number of plastic products around us. But good to see people creatively recycling stuff as well!" he wrote on Twitter alongside a picture showing a couple of two-wheelers parked inside a huge plastic water tank.

The tweet attracted thousands of retweets, likes and comments.

Many of Mahindra’s followers posted pictures and videos of Indian jugaad to celebrate ingenious methods millions of Indians use to deal with day-to-day problems.

Earlier this week, the business tycoon had promised to “banish” plastic bottles after his attention was drawn to plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting.

“Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day...” the business tycoon had responded.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

