'Plastic Water Tank Parking' Gets a Thumbs Up From Anand Mahindra
Just days after he vowed to “banish” plastic bottles, Anand Mahindra was all praises for the “creative recycling” of a plastic water tank.
Image: Twitter/ Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra’s shout-outs to Indian ‘jugaad’ have been a hit with his over 7 million followers for quite some time. And now the Mahindra Group chairman has given a thumbs-up to another desi hack.
"I had tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in my office & I suppose that could apply to a number of plastic products around us. But good to see people creatively recycling stuff as well!" he wrote on Twitter alongside a picture showing a couple of two-wheelers parked inside a huge plastic water tank.
I had tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in my office & I suppose that could apply to a number plastic products around us. But good to see people creatively recycling stuff as well! pic.twitter.com/T0780KLUrI— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2019
The tweet attracted thousands of retweets, likes and comments.
Many of Mahindra’s followers posted pictures and videos of Indian jugaad to celebrate ingenious methods millions of Indians use to deal with day-to-day problems.
Please see this sir... pic.twitter.com/0MQIDNu7OI— S S Singh (@Singh2639) July 18, 2019
There's creativity and fun in reuse!!! 👍😃 pic.twitter.com/ZBQptaz5Sq— Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) July 18, 2019
Please must watch pic.twitter.com/CAzA7O5Z9u— Rohit Sharma (@rohitkherapati9) July 18, 2019
https://twitter.com/terikahkelunga/status/1151746182038708225
Earlier this week, the business tycoon had promised to “banish” plastic bottles after his attention was drawn to plastic bottles at a boardroom meeting.
I think the board room should have Steel Bottle instead of Plastic bottle.. Just an observation sir 😊— Mitali (@filmibaaz) July 16, 2019
“Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day...” the business tycoon had responded.
Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019
