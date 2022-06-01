Platinum Jubilee Special: Can You Spot Queen's Corgi In This Party-Themed Brainteaser?

Brainteasers and optical illusions are always fun to solve. Recently, a much more uncomplicated brainteaser has left netizens scratching their heads. As the UK prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, a tricky brainteaser has been shared to mark the occasion.

The theme of the brainteaser is the Queen’s corgis. The puzzle challenges players to spot the adorable four-legged companion, who is hiding among the party decorations.

There are some dogs wearing hats. But the challenge is to find an orange-hat dog among all. So, get ready.

The dog is said to be the most special and favourite companion of the Queen. And the condition is that the time limit to find him is only 3 minutes. The task is to find the dog wearing an orange hat.

If you haven’t found it yet, let us help you a little. Focus on the right-hand side of the puzzle where you see a corgi wearing a special orange hat.

During the first weekend of June, the United Kingdom will celebrate a historic first: a Platinum Jubilee in honour of its long-reigning queen. Queen Elizabeth II has been holding the throne for 70 years, more time than any monarch in the nation’s history.

