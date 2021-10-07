Playboy Model Ju Isen To Make Pet Dog Heir of Her Rs 15 Crore Wealth

There are various kinds of dog lovers, some of them even treat their dogs like their own kids. In the Bollywood film ‘Entertainment’, a character made his pet dog the heir of all his wealth. Something similar has happened in real life. Recently, a Playboy model has announced that she will be leaving all her property worth around Rs 15 crore to her pet dog Francisco, reported Daily Star. Ju Isen is also consulting her lawyers to make her will for the process. Ju made the announcement to pass on all her property to her pet dog Francisco. Ju’s apartment and her two cars will also be given to Francisco. The Brazilian model has been living in the US for a long time and is counted amongst the top models of Playboy magazine. As per Ju, this money will help Francisco in living a comfortable life. The model took this decision when she could not have her own child. The 35-year-old model said Francisco is her life and she loves him a lot.

She is seen posing with her dog a number of times on Instagram and even makes him travel with her in a private jet. Ju also makes him wear stylish clothes and his life is no less than a celebrity. When Ju was asked why she is making her dog the heir of her property, the model replied that she does not have the time to raise kids. Before this, the model made headlines when she got plastic surgery done spending crores of rupees just to make herself feel good. Ju admitted that she had done more than 50 plastic surgeries till now.

As per Ju, she has become a completely different woman with the help of these surgeries, saying that she doesn’t even recognize herself in the mirror.

