Playboy Model Who Says She's an Alien and Worships Satan Drops New Song

A Playboy model, Sabrina Sabrok, is offbeat in more ways than one. Viral for having once claimed that she had “alien blood", she has now opened up about her mental health condition in a new song. As per a report by Daily Star, Sabrok claims to have done what’s sure to give all Hollywood horror enthusiasts sleepless nights: made a pact with Satan. She claims to also be able to parley with the Devil. She is openly a devil worshipper and plans on continuing to promote Satanism. The report added that Sabrok had claimed to be an alien. She had told local media that she was working with researchers who had told her that her blood type was not from this planet. The 45-year-old has opened up in her new song about the struggles of having lived with schizophrenia from childhood.

She “hears voices and sees things" but does not want to take medication for the same because she prefers to be “crazy like that", Daily Star reported her as saying. Her new single is called ‘Esquizofrenia’. Opening about her mental health, Sabrok said that she copes and has it under control but it is something that’s always there, which is why she wanted to talk about it in her new song. ‘Esquizofrenia’ has been released on digital platforms. While many of Sabrok’s claims have to be rationally taken with a pinch (or loads) of salt, her opening about her mental health is certainly a commendable step.

2021 has altogether been the year for aliens in general. Not Sabrok alone, many Hollywood greats believe in extraterrestrials and take them quite seriously. American pop singer and actor Demi Lovato managed to raise a few eyebrows this October with their statement where they said that using the term ‘alien’ is derogatory. The comment was made during one of the promotions of their new documentary called, Unidentified With Demi Lovato. In the upcoming documentary, Lovato embarks on a road trip to investigate the truth about perceived UFO (unidentified flying object) phenomena. Speaking to E! News earlier this week, Lovato explained their reasoning while responding to fan speculation that they have a new unreleased song called Aliens. Lovato quashed the rumour and said their fans should know that they do not call them “aliens” because it is a “derogatory term for anything.”

