English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Wonder Woman of Football? Player Dislocated Knee, Sets it Back and Continues Playing

Image credits: Screenshot of Twitter video.

Image credits: Screenshot of Twitter video.

Despite all the efforts of O’Toole, her team unfortunately lost 6-0 to the opponents.

Share this:

A woman footballer has created a buzz after she dislocated her knee, set it back and continued to play. The incident happened during a match between St Mirren and ICT in the Scottish Women’s Championship Cup.

A clip from the match was shared on social media, which shows Jane O’Toole, the captain of a Scottish football team, falling down on the ground, which resulted in a dislocated knee. The clip shows that she fell after a tackle from an opponent player.

However, O’Toole did not let the injury affect her game and slapped the dislocated knee back into place and continued playing as if it was not a big deal.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, St Mirren WFC appreciated their captain, writing O’Toole was made of tough stuff. They went on to add, “Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness.... you can't put a good woman down - she got back up and played the full 90 minutes”.

Despite all the efforts of O’Toole, her team unfortunately lost 6-0 to the opponents.

The woman received praise for her courage on the internet and some netizens even called her Wonder Woman, a DC super hero.

Responding to the clip, a Twitter user said that O’Toole with her game has made his weekend, adding Men’s pro football has lot to learn from her.

Another user wrote that had it happened with him, he would have cried like a baby.


Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story