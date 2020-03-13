English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
'Gully Cricket': Players Fetch Ball from Stands as Coronavirus Scare Sees Empty Aus-Nz Match

Twitter screengrab.

All eyes were on Australia-New Zealand when the two teams met each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to play the first ODI in three-match series - without a spectator in attendance.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
As the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, sporting events are being played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus that has sent the world in a state of panic and chaos.

All eyes were on Australia-New Zealand when the two teams met each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to play the first ODI in three-match one-day international series.

The only catch? The viewers had their eyes glued onto their television sets and smartphones as the on-going match in Sydney is being played without a single spectator in attendance - all to discourage large gatherings and avoid spreading of the deadly virus.

The direct effect of this was experienced by Lockie Ferguson when the New Zealander had to climb the stands to fetch a ball in the 19th over of the first innings played by Australia.

Aussie captain Aaron Finch, batting at 37, sent one of Ish Sodhi's deliveries for a maximum. With empty stadium and no fan in sight to pass the ball to the fielding team, Ferguson was left with no option but to physically retrieve the ball.

Cricket Australia shared a gif from the incident on Twitter.

When New Zealand came out to bat, the outcome was the same.

A sight unusual for cricket fans, Twitterati realised the real value of spectators.

Not just the Australia-New Zealand series but IPL too could go "TV-only" as per the reports.

"We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds," a senior BCCI official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

