Players Wearing Dhoti and Mundu During Cricket Match in Bhopal Take Netizens by Surprise

Saying India is crazy for cricket is nearly an understatement, given the absolute wild fan-base of the sport in the country. Be it supporting national cricketers in their tournaments or making the domestic series a success, Indians have time and again proved their love for the game.

The emotion behind cricket is hardly limited to professional games as colonies and educational institutions keep organising cricket matches in every nook and cranny. But a recent game held in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal has managed to take netizens by surprise.

The match organised on Sunday by the Maharishi Vedic Parivar, saw all the players of both the sides wearing dhotis under T-shirts. While the orange and white tees were differentiating the teams, their similar dhotis served as a unifying image. The umpire stood donning dhoti-kurta and a shawl over his shoulder. Many of the fielders had tilak on their foreheads and it seemed that all of the men had come together for a religious activity.

What is more, the commentary of the game was being given in not Hindi or English, but in Sanskrit.

Madhya Pradesh: During a cricket match organised by Maharishi Vedic Parivar, all players wore dhoti and mundu and the commentary was done in Sanskrit language in Bhopal yesterday.

As per a report by Zee News, the event was organised on the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi at Ankur Maidan in the city.

The Maharishi Cup even saw the players converse with each other in Sanskrit. Also, as per the theme, the umpires were also giving their instructions in Sanskrit. The clear and continuous commentary by Devendra Dubey, Ankur Pandey and Dr Raman Mishra in the ancient language garnered huge applause from the viewers.

The report quoted Pandit Kapil Sharma who was part of the organisers of the cricket match to state that the winners of the tournament were going to be rewarded with books on Veda. The poster snapped from the field also revealed that the winning team was to be awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,100. The first runner up squad was to be given Rs 2,100 as prize. There was an entry fee of Rs 1100 for the tournament too.

Aaj Tak reportquoted a member of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch to state that the match was held to make people more aware about the ancient language Sanskrit. He also said that many of the players were practising Brahmins and hence wore traditional dhotis in place of trousers.