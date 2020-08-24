Playing 'Kokilaben Rap' Song on Loop? Internet is Now Coming Up With Covers of Mash-Up

"Kaun tha? Main thi? Tum thi? KAUN THA?"

The title for the Best Mashup of 2020, without a shred of doubt, goes to singer-musician Yashraj Mukhate whose 'Kokilaben rap' has gone extremely viral over the last few days.

By now, Kokilaben should not need any introduction. She's a character from the Hindi tv serial, 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' which ended in 2017. But the memes and mashups and jokes haven't.

Recently, Mukhate converted a small scene from the show featuring Kokilaben and converted it into a hilarious music video. In an interesting twist to a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi. He changed the intense conversation, where Kokilaben alleges Rashi of a conspiracy and scolds Gopi Bahu, into a rap.

Ever since then, the song has gone viral to the extent that other Instagram users are now coming up with their own versions of the mash-up! The tune is catchy, and some users have even come up with innovative (and very, very cool) choreography to the beats of the song! Check it out:

The 24-year-old from Aurangabad has become popular overnight. In an interview to Indian Express, he said that Rupal Patel, the actress who plays Kokilaben, called him on his personal number. "It was an unbelievable experience as I never expected the video would reach her," he said.

From Instagram reels to IGTV videos, Yashraj Mukhate has kickstarted a trend, and no one's complaining! So, we ask you, rasode mein kaun tha?