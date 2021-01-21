Playing Their Cards Right: UK Couple Makes Millions by Developing Board Game During Lockdown

The economic condition and financial stability hit rock bottom for most people worldwide amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. However, one couple from the UK challenged the crisis and managed to turn around their fortunes. Grant and Jordanna Sanderson, who together created a new quiz card game, started selling it during lockdown. With luck in their favour, people responded well and the sales skyrocketed. Now, the husband and wife duo from Leeds is celebrating their first million as the card game became a bestseller.

It surprised the Sandersons when they witnessed the units sold jumped 1,000 percent just after the restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread were announced mid-March. Grant, 30 and Jordanna, 29, had to source funds from their grandmothers in order to sustain their business run. They thought of the concept, Shot In The Dark after a tense family game of Trivial Pursuit in the Christmas of 2016.

The game which became extremely popular for Zoom parties during the lockdown features asking random questions. The questions are such that nobody would know the precise answers to. For example, one question asks, “How many litres of paint did it take to paint the Whitehouse?” The answers can be 'bizarre, interesting and hilarious’. Here, players would have to make an educated anticipation or take 'a shot in the dark'. The player who gives the closest answer is awarded points and so, it is not just about the brain boxes winning.

While Grant is an accountant, his wife is a call centre worker. They are currently raking in £20,000 a month and haven’t given up their day jobs just yet. The couple endured a testing time a while ago with the mounting financial stress so much that it was going to cost them their wedding in August 2018. While speaking to The Sun, Jordanna revealed that although the idea of the game had germinated four years ago, they have only been able to reap the rewards with the soaring sales.

Grant, who was really amazed, revealed to the portal that the game is selling on Amazon and they have been receiving great reviews. He added that it is pleasing to see the success manifest from the back of unfavourable situations. Grant, who was the mind behind the formulation of the questions, said that when he was on lookout for facts, he would take note every time he came across something interesting. Jordanna was responsible behind the name of the game.

Grant maintains they play safe and as the couple enjoy their success they are planning to launch new games. The couple is happy to provide some relief to people during these difficult times.