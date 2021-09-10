Playing With Your Cat and Laser Light? It Might Affect Your Pet's Mental Health

Your cat’s hobby of chasing things around the house, observing the whole room by climbing on the top of the bookshelf, and many other peculiar feline habits come from their wild ancestors who needed them for survival, hunting prey and escaping a predator. But if you are playing with laser pointers with your cat, scientists think you are harming its mental health, says a study published on July 23 in the journal ‘Animals’.

Giving your cat a chase that does not end in it catching something can leave them frustrated. Laser plays are linked to cats developing abnormal repetitive behaviours or Feline Compulsive Disorders, claims the study.

The abnormal behaviours include self-directed aggression - chasing or chewing their own tail, staring into shadows and chasing light reflections that may be indicators of hallucinating and overgrooming. If your cat displays such behaviour repetitively and out of context, it might be suffering from FCD. Complete treatment of the condition is not common, but there are treatments directed at the reduction of such behaviours.

According to scientists, when cats are chasing the laser pointer, they are following their instinct to chase and catch prey, which they think is the laser point. Not being able to catch the laser point (their prey) can cause motivational conflict, frustration and stress.

The researchers conducted an online survey of people that had a cat for more than six months. They asked the respondents a range of questions from how attached they were to their cats to if they played with a laser pointed and how their cats behaved. Scientists found that abnormal repetitive behaviours were significantly linked with laser light playing.

According to scientists, providing a resolution after the lase light play can help avoid the harmful effects. Such a resolution could be giving your cats to catch an actual prey when the laser play ends so that they are not left dissatisfied, frustrated and confused.

