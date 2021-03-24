PlayStation 5 Vs Gully Cricket: In Search of Gold, Indian Twitterati Found a Diamond Meme

Yep, the meme has quite a wide range and potential and it goes something like this: “In search of gold… we lost the diamond."
Now that you have a little hint of what this is all about, here are a few takes by desis on a meme only they can describe it best through tweets.
In search of She lost a Dimond Gold pic.twitter.com/sV5Swxp2B1— 🌻 (@Being_PreeTy) March 22, 2021
sooryavansham fans will know that in search of gold, gauri literally lost the diamond (heera) pic.twitter.com/m17fufmNnm— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 22, 2021
In search of We lost Gold Diamond pic.twitter.com/xJLLoq3wfo— Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) March 22, 2021
In search of gold,We lost diamond. pic.twitter.com/KpMtvv7ujL— Ganesh (@Ganesh_tbh) March 22, 2021
*Thread*In search of we are losingGold the diamond pic.twitter.com/RctV0CPgiM
— Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) March 22, 2021
In search of gold We lost a diamond pic.twitter.com/H54Dn3AXDP— Naai sekar (@snehaplsstop) March 22, 2021
'In search of gold, we lost the diamond'Surat ke log : pic.twitter.com/OZnk1bShFf
— Stone Cold 3:16 (@smit24shah) March 23, 2021
In Search of Gold he lost his life… pic.twitter.com/CcMhrC6o7P— Waggery (@Waggery_) March 23, 2021
In search of gold anjali lost a diamond pic.twitter.com/EEcZvl10qF— Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) March 22, 2021
In search Of Gold We got Platinum pic.twitter.com/RUSeEfkbqk— RohitVerma (@AAMIRCRAZE) March 23, 2021
In search of we are losingGold the Diamonds pic.twitter.com/8c5jgTcW1v— Priyanshu Rajput (@Priyanshu_072) March 22, 2021
In search of We lost Gold Diamond pic.twitter.com/cRXxAmgceO— AaYuu (@A_BrahminGirlll) March 22, 2021
In search of We lost gold a daimond. pic.twitter.com/Q2dFXOfke9— Hemanth (@whiskeysodaa) March 22, 2021
In search of gold We lost the diamond pic.twitter.com/QAb9Odf5wd— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 18, 2021
In search of gold We lost the diamond we had pic.twitter.com/VwUqnTkQLp— Nitin (@LoyalMIfan) March 16, 2021
In search of We lost theGold Diamond pic.twitter.com/uYwYKjFVu5— ✿ श्री ✿ (@DeepaShreeAB) March 22, 2021
In search of we lost Gold. Diamonds. pic.twitter.com/dQ0sQh8CI0— Ambika 🇮🇳 (@ambika_Mam) March 23, 2021
MSD fans approve.
In search of We found Gold Diamond pic.twitter.com/okOPRPmSTQ
— Himanshu Pandit (@Itshimanshu214) March 22, 2021
