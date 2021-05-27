PlayStation 5's 'Alien' Design Transformed into an Antique Marvel in Viral DIY YouTube Video

Sony’s latest edition of PlayStation 5 may be all the rage among gamers around the world, however, many have shared disappointment over the home video game console’s latest design. The design even became the subject of several memes last year when it was first unveiled. Developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PS5 design has a white folder-like exterior and black core inside. Many memes were made that resembled the console as a bird’s beak, and a robot’s head.

damn say what u will but the ps5 real slick in person doe pic.twitter.com/YrygzmclPu— alex @ MOMMY MILKARITA (@glacear_) June 11, 2020

However, a recent video on the YouTube Channel DIYPerks shows how one can always redesign their PS5. YouTuber Matthew showed in his recent video how he redesigned his PS5 model to suit his aesthetics. Starting the video, Matthew is seen removing the original casing of the console and revealing its core. He mentions how the core of the PS5 is “remarkably compact” and would almost be as thin as a laptop, if it was not for the cooling-heating system.

He then moves on to level the core part of PS5 by attaching hexagonal PCB pillar supports along with a few washers to fine-tune it. With this modification, the power supply can also be held securely to the main unit by screwing down through it into the pillars using some long screws. This makes the unit ready to be mounted on some base plate.

With the base ready, Matthew uses a carbon fibre sheet for its strong and lightweight properties. Using a router, he then cuts and shapes the carbon fibre sheet, outside his house, considering the harmful dust that the sheet releases when cut. After cutting the carbon sheet, Matthew shows how he has also made some holes in it to make space for the cooling fan, LED lights, and other screws on the mount. He then takes stock of how the airflow will work in the new design considering ventilation as it is highly important for the smooth functioning of PS5. As the base and internal design get sorted out, Matthew introduces a wooden outer shell for the PS5 that gives it a whole new classic feel.

Posted on YouTube earlier this week, the video has been viewed by over 7,63,471 users.

