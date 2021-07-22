PlayStation Fans Buffered With Memes as Global Outage Hit Major Websites

Banking, airlines, food delivery, payment apps, streaming platforms among many others faced a widespread outage on Thursday night following the downtime of leading cloud service provider Akamai. AT&T, Dinsey+Hotstar, Sony LIV, British Airways, Airbnb, Zomato, Paytm were among the many websites that reportedly went down at about 8:55 pm IST. “Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," Akamai tweeted.

Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes.— Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

In an update, the cloud service provider informed the netizens that its services were up and running.

We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.— Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

While the downtime of leading apps did create a lot of noise on microblogging site Twitter, it was perhaps the gamers trying to enter the PlayStation Network that were the worst hit, at least that is what some of these tweets suggest.

PlayStation down now what to do pic.twitter.com/rJFjRhlIPF— Nyk♿️ean (@RagsToRiches34) July 22, 2021

When you want to play PlayStation but the PS Network is down: pic.twitter.com/VxFUmP3F1J— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 22, 2021

Xbox mfs after PlayStation went down pic.twitter.com/uNPnnnnebT— 10k (@10kvibin) July 22, 2021

PlayStation Network is down, i was planning to waste my time now what am I supposed to do pic.twitter.com/ApmES1VWeH— ♕ (@darkllstar) July 22, 2021

everyone coming to twitter to see if PlayStation servers are down for anyone else pic.twitter.com/iTKUZuUoH2— Satan (@RealS8nn) July 22, 2021

Pov me when i logged into ps4 and saw Playstation network is down pic.twitter.com/LLbVyZJh2K— Newbz (@Newbz420) July 22, 2021

How MFS be trying to log into PlayStation Network pic.twitter.com/fNvOFoUCML— CerealKillah00/EvanOfTheGods (@evanofthegods) July 22, 2021

everyone trying to log on playstation network rn: pic.twitter.com/atvgzZSggT— ᴍᴀᴛʏᴀꜱ (@msajbot) July 22, 2021

Planned the day to play all day with snacks only to see PlayStation network failed pic.twitter.com/p4dOMko2X9— bad biddie (@Ana0young) July 22, 2021

“PlayStation network is currently busy” Busy doin what?#PlayStation pic.twitter.com/a2mEn09yUD — Monkey D Dragon (@mrpremps) July 22, 2021

The whole Playstation community after servers went down pic.twitter.com/d9MKyZDxZR— Clutch (@icumclutch) July 22, 2021

The memes kept pouring in.

more like cooling down pic.twitter.com/64l3iRHrLu— Branco (@b33vee) July 22, 2021

More websites down than the price of one bitcoin pic.twitter.com/cwnYNhnr1k— zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 22, 2021

Zomato, Hotstar, Myntra and Paytm down - no food, no entertainment, no shopping and no money ..Meanwhile telegram who always given its selfless entertainment to all without any demand.. #hotstar pic.twitter.com/jMRv6t6KiC— Kumar's (@TheKumarSpeaks) July 22, 2021

Earlier, Paytm tweeted saying that some of its services were affected due to global outage at Akamai. “We are actively working towards a resolution."

Disney+Hotstar also said they’re trying to fix the glitch. “Due to an unexpected issue, you will not be able to access your favourite content. Our team is working on fixing this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," the OTT platform said in response to a post on Twitter.

