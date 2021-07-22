CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» PlayStation Fans Buffered With Memes as Global Outage Hit Major Websites
2-MIN READ

PlayStation Fans Buffered With Memes as Global Outage Hit Major Websites

Banking, airlines, food delivery, payment apps, streaming platforms among many others faced a widespread outage on Thursday night following the downtime of leading cloud service provider Akamai. AT&T, Dinsey+Hotstar, Sony LIV, British Airways, Airbnb, Zomato, Paytm were among the many websites that reportedly went down at about 8:55 pm IST. “Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," Akamai tweeted.

In an update, the cloud service provider informed the netizens that its services were up and running.

While the downtime of leading apps did create a lot of noise on microblogging site Twitter, it was perhaps the gamers trying to enter the PlayStation Network that were the worst hit, at least that is what some of these tweets suggest.

The memes kept pouring in.

Earlier, Paytm tweeted saying that some of its services were affected due to global outage at Akamai. “We are actively working towards a resolution."

Disney+Hotstar also said they’re trying to fix the glitch. “Due to an unexpected issue, you will not be able to access your favourite content. Our team is working on fixing this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," the OTT platform said in response to a post on Twitter.

first published:July 22, 2021, 23:02 IST