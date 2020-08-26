PlayStation is Hiring People to Play Video Games, Here's What You Need to Do

PlayStation is Hiring People to Play Video Games, Here's What You Need to DoPlaying video games is not just a hobby but also a passion for some people. They can spend day and night at playing games online, without getting tired or feeling bored for a moment.

Now, if you are also an avid video game player and are willing to make it your profession, we are here with an amazing job opportunity. PlayStation is looking for some of the test gamers to review their games before the release of their upcoming PS5.

The vacancy, posted under the job title ‘Localisation Testers’ for PlayStation has been listed on Indeed. One of the listed requirements includes being a ‘Passionate game player.’ Taking up this job will also give you an opportunity to work in the UK, if you have a work permit.

However, the job comes with a little twist. In order to apply for the job, you need to know English, in addition to either Brazilian, Portuguese, Russian or Arabic. If you are someone who loves any of these three languages and are passionate about video games, you might just be the perfect candidate for the company.

All the successful candidates will be required to take a translation test in their chosen language. Once finalised, the work hours will include 37.5 hours per week in a 9 to 5.30 job every Monday to Friday.