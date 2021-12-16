'Please Adopt Me': Photo of Pakistan Fan Holding Banner for Mohammad Rizwan Goes Viral

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s swashbuckling batter-wicket keeper, is on a streak as the T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies is proving to be very fruitful for Pakistan. The right-hander has racked up 1,201 runs in 27 games, and consequently gained an insane number of fans. Fans always have a tendency to steal the show with the way they appreciate their favourite cricketer. Something similar happened with Rizwan, while he was playing tough against West Indies’ ballers. While a monumental amount of the audience was cheering for Rizwan, one fan took away the price with the banner that she was holding up.

The photo of the fan holding the banner is going viral in which, she is seen wearing the Pakistani jersey and is honing an ultra-wide smile. With both her hands up, she is holding a white poster with, ‘Rizwan, please adopt me,’ written on it in green. The photo was shared by ESPNcricinfo.

Take a look:

Since shared, the photo has garnered more than 21,000 likes and netizens have left no stone unturned to make the situation more amusing than it already is.

Many users shared pictures of the Pakistani opener holding a white pillow and said that Rizwan has already adopted a pillow.

One user tagged Rizwan in and mentioned that he is waiting for a reply from the right-hand batter.

Another user stated how Pakistani cricket fans always manage to grab the spotlight in a crow of thousands.

Here are some other reactions to the viral image.

Pakistan is on a roll as the team seems to be in form and is having one of the best runs. They have won 10 out of their 11 T20Is. Pakistan vs West Indies match saw WI fighting for a target of 201 runs but got all out at 137. Rizwan scored 78 runs, along with Haider Ali, who scored 68 runs.

