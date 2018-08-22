GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Please Don't Send Kerala Your Old Clothes. This is What The Flood-Ravaged State Actually Needs

Kerala doesn't need mindless donations right now. It needs your empathy and understanding.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 22, 2018, 4:35 PM IST
Please Don't Send Kerala Your Old Clothes. This is What The Flood-Ravaged State Actually Needs
Kerala doesn't need mindless donations right now. It needs your empathy and understanding.
The Kerala rains may have temporarily come to a halt but it has left a havoc. The death toll stands at 370, and 7 lakh people have been displaced, surviving in camps.

The state has now shifted its focus from rescue to recovery. But in the blur of the multiple ways to donate to the relief funds, it may be confusing as to what Kerala really needs.

And the answer isn't your old hand-me-down clothes, or expired medicine.


As a facebook post points out, sending these things are counter-productive.




People in the Kerala flood have had to flee their homes because of the ever-increasing water. They are still people. In a time of adversity where they have lost homes and loved ones, sending them old and unwashed clothes is not only humiliating, it is also almost mocking them. It is a reminder of the conditions that nature forced them into - which they have no control over. Sending them expired medicine and unwashed clothes is a disgrace, because it is a show of ordinary basic things they do not have anymore.

And not only is it humiliating to the people receiving them, it is also a massive task for the volunteers that require time and resources to sort and figure out how to dispose of the materials.


Sending old clothes and other useless stuff like expired medicine is counter-productive - it only adds more work to people already working relentlessly for no reason.

According to a The Wire report, items like are piling up and are unused.

However, if you are looking to contribute - there are several actual things that Kerala does need.

The state that is still reeling from floods, people leave their homes without anything.

Medicines, clean drinking water, and sanitary products are the most primary items Kerala needs. Food items, which are fast depleting, is also another important item. Blankets and basic bedding for their stay in the relief camps are important too.

There are also other ways to contribute - by money, which the relief operations will use to buy what they currently need then, instead of sending things they may not, or will not need.

And if you can't contribute with money and feel sending items is better, contact the volunteers - ask what they need, instead of sending absolutely anything in the name of contributing.

NGO's and support organizations often list the things they need.



You can donate to the Relief Fund for Kerala set up by the Chief Minister here.

Kerala doesn't need mindless donations right now. It needs your empathy and understanding.

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

