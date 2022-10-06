CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#WeatherUpdates#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Buzz » 'Please Don't Talk to Me': This Message Going Viral is Every PhD Student's Thought
1-MIN READ

'Please Don't Talk to Me': This Message Going Viral is Every PhD Student's Thought

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: October 06, 2022, 10:06 IST

International

PhD Student's Thought. (Image: Twitter/@Steve_Bingham9)

PhD Student's Thought. (Image: Twitter/@Steve_Bingham9)

A photo of a note from a "terrible procrastinator" asking others not to start a discussion with him has gone viral.

Finding it hard to get down to work? Do you think you are procrastinating too much? You are not alone. Setting a time limit within which to complete a specific task could often prove to be troublesome. The same is the case with this PhD student who is finding it impossible to focus. But then he came up with a solution which has gone viral on social media. A photo of a note from a “terrible procrastinator” asking others not to start a discussion with him has gone viral.

Uploaded by Twitter user Steve Bingham, the message, which is printed in capital letters, reads, “Please do not talk to me. I am doing my PhD work and if you speak to me, I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! Email if needed. Thank you.” Have a look:

According to Twitter, Bingham is a PhD Candidate himself at the University of Leeds and also a Senior Lecturer in Marketing at Nottingham Business School. The image has managed to gather 8.8K likes. “I need this stapled to my forehead,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m a terrible procrastinator.” Here are a few reactions:

Would you take up this technique of avoiding procrastination?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 06, 2022, 10:04 IST
last updated:October 06, 2022, 10:06 IST