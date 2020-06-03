BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'Please Stay Indoors': Mumbaikars Brace Themselves as Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall

News18 visuals.

News18 visuals.

Nisarga cyclone will bring heavy winds and rains to the financial capital. The landfall process is stated to complete in three hours.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Weeks after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in Bengal and Odisha, cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, India Meteorological Department said.

The cyclone will bring heavy winds and rains to the financial capital. The landfall process is will be complete in three hours.

The India Meteorological Department has said that the cyclone's eye diameter has decreased during the last one hour, indicating intensification of system. "Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the department added.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with BMC issued dos and donts as cyclone Nisarga keeps Mumbai on edge:

Here are some visuals of cyclone Nisarga making landfall in several regions of Maharashtra.

Prominent celebrities and the aam janta urged the fellow Mumbaikars to stay indoors and shared several tips for them to safeguard themselves as gusty winds rock the financial capital.

You can catch all the live-updates on Cyclone Nisarga here.


