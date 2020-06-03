'Please Stay Indoors': Mumbaikars Brace Themselves as Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall

Weeks after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in Bengal and Odisha, cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, India Meteorological Department said.

The cyclone will bring heavy winds and rains to the financial capital. The landfall process is will be complete in three hours.

The India Meteorological Department has said that the cyclone's eye diameter has decreased during the last one hour, indicating intensification of system. "Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the department added.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with BMC issued dos and donts as cyclone Nisarga keeps Mumbai on edge:

Here are some visuals of cyclone Nisarga making landfall in several regions of Maharashtra.

#WATCH - Strong winds damage the roof of a building at Murud in Raigad district of Maharashtra.



Prominent celebrities and the aam janta urged the fellow Mumbaikars to stay indoors and shared several tips for them to safeguard themselves as gusty winds rock the financial capital.

A few measures to take before #CycloneNisarga

1. Move your vehicles if they are parked under trees.

2.Double check gas burners.

3. Don't let clothes or loose wires hang outside your windows.

4. DO NOT go near electric poles or boxes.

5. STAY INDOORS.

Stay safe, Mumbai. — Prajakta Koli (@iamMostlySane) June 3, 2020

PEOPLE IN MAHARASHTRA AND GUJARAT LIVING NEAR THE COASTLINE PLEASE TAKE CARE AND BE SAFE #CycloneNisarga — Darshan Raval #TereNaal (@DarshanRavalDZ) June 3, 2020

The next few hours are going to be critical. Please stay indoors and follow all the BMC guidelines. Don't spread rumours and help each other in getting through this. #CycloneNisarga — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 3, 2020

Stay Safe Mumbai.. Prayers and Strength with you 🙏🏽 #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/UPUmg1OPh4 — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 3, 2020

The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/M1nlPUW4ua — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 2, 2020

#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating. pic.twitter.com/zgne0vVpnR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

Stay safe Mumbai. Give shelter to street dwellers, animals and keep those windows shut tight. This too shall pass. #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/hATAZuL28D — Syed Zeeshan Quadri (@zeishan_quadri) June 3, 2020

Everyone in Mumbai, stay safe. Sending you prayers. This is really scary. Take all the important precautions and inform others. #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/00xej7EKmT — VinMishra (@Vinaymi69748179) June 3, 2020

Dear #Mumbai & people on west coast. We will get through it together. #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/xUCYr7hwxY — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 3, 2020

