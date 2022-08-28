'Pleased to Inform Promoter is No More': Rajasthan Company's Gaffe in Corporate Filing

During tragic events or a mishap, we find ourselves searching for the right words to convey the news or to pay our condolences. Nobody would want to sound insensitive in their message. But unfortunately for a Rajasthan-based company, the story was the other way round. The company made a horrific blunder in a corporate filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while informing about the death of their Promoter.

Textile company A.K. Spintex Limited made a fool out of itself as it declared that ‘it was pleased’ to announce the death of its promoter. The filing was submitted to the BSE on August 25.

“We are pleased to inform that Promoter of our company Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra holding 4,41,000 Shares (8.76%) is no more in this world,” the filing read, which was signed by Ashish Bagrecha, the company’s Secretary and Compliance Officer.

“You are requested to please take on record the above-said information of the company for your reference and further needful,” the company further stated.

The error was noticed by a Twitter user who posted about it on his account. “Dear investors, the world is a cruel place once you are gone,” the caption read. Tagging an advocate in his post, the user further asked if something could be done to rectify the mistake.

Dear investors, the world in a cruel place once you are gone.look at AK Spintex folks 😔 Vakil Saheb @RURALINDIA , see how company secretaries using old template/wrong template changes the meaning. Can something be done to correct the issue. #stockmarketnews pic.twitter.com/2QPWkmdmKe — D – Dukhi Aatma 😷 (@_setoodeh) August 26, 2022

Highlighting the company’s website, the user in his own comment section advised people to not bother to check it. The website apparently has a picture of the same person for two of its Independent Directors and one Director. The user suspected them to be ‘triplets’ adding that those who have invested in the company are ‘blessed’.

meanwhile, please don't bother yourself to see the company website. These are triplets I think … Blessed are those who have invested here. pic.twitter.com/vu2L6SsE0i — D – Dukhi Aatma 😷 (@_setoodeh) August 26, 2022

One person outlined the possibility of a mistake in typing. “He might have made a mistake with ‘regret to inform’ but how did he make such a serious mistake? RIP,” the comment read.

He might made a mistake with "regret to inform" but how he made so serious mistake?? 🙏 RIP — R Khatri Patel (@KhatriPatel) August 27, 2022

A.K Spintex was founded in 1994 and listed on the bourses the next year.

