3-min read

'Plenty of Oil': Donald Trump's Tweet Amid US-Saudi Crisis Has Netizens Digging for Answers

The tweet comes amid rising tension between US and Saudi Arabia.

Tannistha Sinha | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
'Plenty of Oil': Donald Trump's Tweet Amid US-Saudi Crisis Has Netizens Digging for Answers
Donald Trump is no stranger to bizarre tweets.

On September 16, the US President seemed to continue the tradition when he tweeted, “PLENTY OF OIL!”. To some, the tweet might seem out-of-context and a little awkward.

However, the context can be traced back to his promise of retaliating on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, hinting at a possible military response while Riyadh was recuperating from previous drone attacks.

The earlier attack came upon two large oil processing Saudi plants that cut down their production by half for which Trump blamed Iran instead. These were conducted by Houthi rebels in Yemen who are backed by Tehran where a coalition led by Saudi Arabia is entangled in a five-year war and was responsible cutting down on 6% of the global oil supply.

In this regard, Trump tweeted:

Following this, he wrote:

On Sunday, the USA is "locked and loaded" to respond to the attack”. On the contrary, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated: "The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression."

However, the tweet nevertheless managed to tickle the funny bones of Twitterati, despite its ominous undertones. Jokes, witty barbs and plenty of sarcasm followed. Here are some of the reactions including some who praised Trump for protecting America's natural resources.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
