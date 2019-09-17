'Plenty of Oil': Donald Trump's Tweet Amid US-Saudi Crisis Has Netizens Digging for Answers

Donald Trump is no stranger to bizarre tweets.

On September 16, the US President seemed to continue the tradition when he tweeted, “PLENTY OF OIL!”. To some, the tweet might seem out-of-context and a little awkward.

However, the context can be traced back to his promise of retaliating on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, hinting at a possible military response while Riyadh was recuperating from previous drone attacks.

The earlier attack came upon two large oil processing Saudi plants that cut down their production by half for which Trump blamed Iran instead. These were conducted by Houthi rebels in Yemen who are backed by Tehran where a coalition led by Saudi Arabia is entangled in a five-year war and was responsible cutting down on 6% of the global oil supply.

In this regard, Trump tweeted:

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Following this, he wrote:

PLENTY OF OIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

On Sunday, the USA is "locked and loaded" to respond to the attack”. On the contrary, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated: "The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression."

However, the tweet nevertheless managed to tickle the funny bones of Twitterati, despite its ominous undertones. Jokes, witty barbs and plenty of sarcasm followed. Here are some of the reactions including some who praised Trump for protecting America's natural resources.

Mr. President, don’t Democrats want to eliminate all fossil fuels which make up over 80% of our energy supply so that they can force Americans to adopt the 17th century Amish no-electricity lifestyle under the banner of Socialism? — Eddie Donovan, Ph.D. 🇺🇸 (@EddieDonovan) September 16, 2019

Indeed, the United States has been blessed with tremendous natural resources, including oil ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) September 15, 2019

Whatever you do in the privacy of your bedroom should stay there. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) September 15, 2019

Is that what that orange stuff on your face is? — Howard (@HowardA_Esq) September 16, 2019

Why are you yelling? More importantly, who are you yelling at. — Albert Fox Cahn (@CahnLawNY) September 15, 2019

And this one never gets old🙄 pic.twitter.com/0JJwf8m3VR — Cindy Battisti (@CindyBattisti) September 15, 2019

Ketchup is redBaked potatoes in foilWhen frying Donald’s lunch, use https://t.co/0sdFhlQosE — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) September 16, 2019

PLENTY OF ADDERALL! You’re going to prison, traitor. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) September 15, 2019

BEST PRESIDENT EVER! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 15, 2019

We FINALLY have a President who puts America first. #PlentyOfOil — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 15, 2019

That’s what I just read.Saudi Arabia is going to tell the President of the US if he should use the US military to attack a third country. — Common_Sense (@not2early) September 15, 2019

So we r waiting for the Saudis to tell u what the next move is?! R u serious?! — Angie Leo (@reallycooking) September 15, 2019

how about you tell them to fight their own battles with the money you gave them to do sowhat the fuck — shoe (@shoe0nhead) September 15, 2019

No one believes you pic.twitter.com/vIBDLdhtPx — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) September 15, 2019

