Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet

A plumber from Britain has received a massive outflow of praises and appreciation after he decided to charge $0 from an elderly lady, who is terminally ill.

James Anderson from the British town of Burnley has been lauded for his zero-charge bill, which was shared online, for fixing a broken boiler at a 91-year-old lady's house.

The receipt was shared by the elderly woman's daughter on Facebook and later by a user on Twitter.

The invoice that was issued to the woman suffering from leukaemia, read, "no charge for this lady under any circumstances" and "we will be available 24 hour to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible."

This is the invoice from plumber, James Anderson in Burnley after fixing a lady's boiler - gives me a little hope for humanity after all pic.twitter.com/zddMJO2f4a — ProudDevonian (@PDevonian) September 15, 2019

According to reports, this isn't the first time when Anderson has come to help elderly people around as he runs his own company, Depher - Disabled & Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair, a not-for-profit plumbing company since March 2017.

Anderson, who is from Liverpool, told BBC, "There are too many elderly and disabled people suffering in silence. They don't like asking for help. They don't want to be a burden." Hence, they "take away the burden, the stigma."

Anderson owes "just under £8,000" but as said to CNN, he offers 25% discount on his services even if the fund is running low.

The company has an online crowdfunding page to source income.

Anderson wishes to expand his business in larger parts in order to go on delivering his helpful services.

The post online has earned him heap of praises for his good deeds.

What a lovely act of warmth and kindness. In return for such a good deed, we'd like to offer James his next 12 months of Public Liability insurance free of charge. If anyone knows his Twitter account, contact number or email address please get in touch. Rhino. — Rhino Trade Insurance (@RhinoTrade) September 16, 2019

The world needs more people like this kind man. — Barbara Sue Attwood (@BSAttwoodUK) September 16, 2019

James Anderson from Burnley is my new favourite Mr. Anderson! Sorry Neo, you had a good run 😉 — Sean Dylan Pat (@SeanDylanPat) September 17, 2019

If you Google him, does a lot of other good things as well. Definitely one for the #HonoursList — stillstandinG (@GKenna49) September 16, 2019

This proves there are still good people in the world. 👍👍 — Val Steeves (@queenpeonval) September 15, 2019

