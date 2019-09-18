Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet

The invoice that was issued to the woman suffering from leukaemia, read, 'no charge for this lady under any circumstances.'

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
File photo of James Anderson.
Loading...

A plumber from Britain has received a massive outflow of praises and appreciation after he decided to charge $0 from an elderly lady, who is terminally ill.

James Anderson from the British town of Burnley has been lauded for his zero-charge bill, which was shared online, for fixing a broken boiler at a 91-year-old lady's house.

The receipt was shared by the elderly woman's daughter on Facebook and later by a user on Twitter.

The invoice that was issued to the woman suffering from leukaemia, read, "no charge for this lady under any circumstances" and "we will be available 24 hour to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible."

According to reports, this isn't the first time when Anderson has come to help elderly people around as he runs his own company, Depher - Disabled & Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair, a not-for-profit plumbing company since March 2017.

Anderson, who is from Liverpool, told BBC, "There are too many elderly and disabled people suffering in silence. They don't like asking for help. They don't want to be a burden." Hence, they "take away the burden, the stigma."

Anderson owes "just under £8,000" but as said to CNN, he offers 25% discount on his services even if the fund is running low.

The company has an online crowdfunding page to source income.

Anderson wishes to expand his business in larger parts in order to go on delivering his helpful services.

The post online has earned him heap of praises for his good deeds.

