Plump the Owl Who Had Become Too Fat to Fly Loses Weight After Diet and Finally Takes Off

A few days ago, a slightly obese owl broke the internet when it was revealed that she had become too fat to fly, and had to be rescued from a ditch henceforth. Suffolk Owl Sanctuary in England had posted a photo of the poor bird on their Instagram, sharing her unusual situation.

The bird weighed 245g (about a third heavier than a large healthy female little owl) and she was unable to fly due to the “fatty deposits”.

The post added that for a wild bird to get so obese was unheard of. So, the members of the sanctuary decided to keep the bird under observation for some weeks.The post added that the owl has been kept on a “strict diet”, which has resulted in her slimming down to a more “natural weight for release”.

However, the diet clearly worked. The bird, named Plump by the sanctuary, managed to fly off after it slimmed down to a "healthy weight."

"Wow…what a little star Plump has turned out to be!" the sanctuary's Facebook post reads. In the video, Plump can be seen flying off into the "British countryside at a much healthier, and happier weight.”

