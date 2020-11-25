PM Boris Johnson Assures Kids that Santa will Come If He Behaves in a 'Responsible Way' amid Covid

As the year approaches toward its end and Christmas excitement takes over children, a curious little kid from England has a serious question for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the British PM posted a picture of two letters. One was written by an eight year old boy named Monti who asked the PM if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year. Another letter was written by PM Johnson in response to Monti's pressing query.

"Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year *

* *

* *

* . I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas!"

Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year 🎅🎁🎄 I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pXwcjHSxZg — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2020

In his letter, Monti said that he was wondering if the Prime Minister and the government had thought about Santa coming this Christmas.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its further spread, Monti asked if Santa could come if the kids left hand sanitiser by the cookies. Or if he washed his hands.

The kid further said that he understands that PM Johnson is very busy but can he and the scientists please talk about this.

In his response, Boris said that he knows millions of other children are asking the same thing. And just to make sure, he will have to put in a call to the North Pole. He assured the kids that Father Christmas is ready and raring to go, as are Rudolph and all the other reindeer.

The 56-year-old British politician said that the Chief Medical Officer has asked him to tell the kids that, provided Father Christmas behaves in his usual responsible way and works quickly and safely, there are no risks to Monti's health or Santa himself.