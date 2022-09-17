PM Modi 72nd Birthday: Internet Flooded With Wishes From Across the Country

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 72nd birthday today, September 17, wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the world. The cheetahs coming from Namibia could hog all the attention on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. But the more significant event could be later in the evening when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the National Logistics Policy of the country that aims to reduce logistics cost to 8% of the GDP.

Here’s how the general public has been wishing the Prime Minister a happy birthday. “Happy bday Modiji” is currently trending on Twitter.

Puri, Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

made a sand sculpture wishing PM Modi on his birthday pic.twitter.com/yryzCct3JZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Best wishes to our Honourable, Dynamic and Visionary Leader PM Modi ji on his Birthday. #HappyBdayModiji #HBDModiji pic.twitter.com/qeSE6yt1bi — ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) September 16, 2022

Happy Birthday to the most admirable and inspiring person Hon PM Modi Ji @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/091rtvTCdn — Motilal Oswal (@MrMotilalOswal) September 17, 2022

Wishing You a Happy Birthday Sir PM Shri @narendramodi Ji , A Dynamic & In Hearts of ., We Wish you Serve the Nation more on Sir..#happybdaymodiji pic.twitter.com/S5R4qESOjI — M mahesh reddy (@MaheshReddi9) September 17, 2022

Happy Birthday to the legend, one of the strongest leader of the world, our honourable PM, May God bless you with a long life, strength and happiness…

Namo Namo #HappyBdayModiji

@narendramodi

"Prime Minister of India" pic.twitter.com/APuh9rPNYV — Amartya Deshmukh (@0A_Hindu) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the mainstream American media on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war in Ukraine. “Modi rebukes Putin over war in Ukraine”, The Washington Post reported in a headline. “In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: Today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” the daily reported. “The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides,” the Post said.

