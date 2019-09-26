Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Beats Dhoni to Become the 'Most Admired Man' in India

While Modi emerged as the most admired man in India in 2019, ace boxer Mary Kom was rated as the most admired woman in the country.

IANS

Updated:September 26, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
File images of MS Dhoni / PM Narendra Modi | Getty / PTI
Former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni has defeated the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most admired men in India.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov, Dhoni is the second most admired man in India, next only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sample size of the survey was 42,000 people from across 41 countries to create the list of most admired people in the world, with two separate categories for men and women.

While Modi emerged as the most admired man in India in 2019, ace boxer Mary Kom was rated as the most admired woman in the country.

According to the survey, Modi has an admiration rating of 15.66 per cent, followed by Dhoni with 8.58 per cent.

Ratan Tata (8.02 per cent), Barack Obama (7.36 per cent) and Bill Gates (6.96 per cent) are next in the list, respectively. India captain Virat Kohli is seventh in the list with an admiration score of 4.46 per cent. Just a place above Kohli is Sachin Tendulkar with 5.81 per cent admiration score.

Among women, Mary Kom (with 10.36 per cent admiration rating) is the only Indian who features in the top 25 in the world.

Among Indians, those who follow the ace boxer are Kiran Bedi (9.46 per cent), Lata Mangeshkar (9.23 per cent), Sushma Swaraj (7.13 per cent) and Deepika Padukone (6.35 per cent).

