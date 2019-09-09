PM Modi Becomes Third Most Followed Leader on Twitter Crossing 50 Million Followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for reaching out to masses through social media, continues to be the most followed Indian on Twitter with his followers crossing 50 million mark on the microblogging site.

The Prime Minister now stands tall among the world leaders on Twitter, with his handle @narendramodi a little behind that of US President Donald Trump, who has 64 million followers.

Former US President Barack Obama remains on the first spot with over 108 million accounts following him.

No Indian politician is even close to Prime Minister Modi. Even the number of followers on the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office has crossed 30 million.

Modi, who is quite famous for his oratory skills, is also very active on Twitter and regularly puts out texts on everything- from his speeches at various platforms to the places he went and the people he met.

He started using the platform in 2009 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and his popularity grew overwhelmingly as he assumed the office of Prime Minister in 2014.

The Prime Minister is also active on his Facebook handle with nearly 44 million followers and on Instagram with around 25 million followers.

His popular posts on social media include, 'A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today,' which garnered over 3.5 million likes, 'Happy to have met @pvsindhu1 . Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours' which got nearly 4 million likes on Instagram.

Last year, an international survey ranked Modi among the top three leaders of the world.

An annual survey by Gallup International put Prime Minister Modi at number three among the global leaders.

The respondents in the survey, which was conducted among the people across 50 countries, rated Modi ahead of China’s Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, then British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu amongst others.

The top ranking in the survey went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

(with inputs from ANI)

