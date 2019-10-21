Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

PM Modi Clicks Selfie with SRK and Aamir, Twitter Imagines Akshay Kumar's Reaction

Akshay Kumar continues to elude Modi's selfies.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Clicks Selfie with SRK and Aamir, Twitter Imagines Akshay Kumar's Reaction
Image credit: Twitter

While PM Narendra Modi's selfies with Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan are going viral, fans of another star are sorely missing the face of their favorite hero - Akshay Kumar.

Modi and both Khans were in New Delhi along with other big industry names including actresses Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and Jaqueline Fernandes, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu among others. The event called #ChangeWithIn was to discuss ways to feature and promote Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism through Bollywood films and content on occasion of the freedom fighter's 150th birth anniversary this year.

Following the event, SRK even his selfie with Modi and Khan on Twitter and it was an instant hit.

However, Akshay Kumar, the PMO's go-to Bollywood star when he wants to give a light-hearted interview prior to elections and the current poster-boy of Hindi films with a social or historic message, (read Padman, Toilet ek Pram Katha, Kesri...), was missing from the event.

This is not the only time that Kumar has been missed in one of PM Modi's selfie-ops with Bollywood celebrities. In January, Modi met with a younger lot of Bollywood actors including Alia Bhat, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and filmmakers Karan Johar among others. Kumar was conspicuously missing.

Kumar's fans on Twitter, however, tried to fill the empty gap this time with memes. Many insinuated that Kumar would probably be jealous that he did not get to be part of even this selfie.

PM Modi, who is not averse to taking selfies and, in fact, seems to quite enjoy them, even has an adorable photo with Akshay Kumar's son Aarav where he is affectionately pulling the young boy's ear.

However, Kumar senior continues to stay amiss from his selfies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram