PM Modi Clicks Selfie with SRK and Aamir, Twitter Imagines Akshay Kumar's Reaction
Akshay Kumar continues to elude Modi's selfies.
Image credit: Twitter
While PM Narendra Modi's selfies with Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan are going viral, fans of another star are sorely missing the face of their favorite hero - Akshay Kumar.
Modi and both Khans were in New Delhi along with other big industry names including actresses Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and Jaqueline Fernandes, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu among others. The event called #ChangeWithIn was to discuss ways to feature and promote Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism through Bollywood films and content on occasion of the freedom fighter's 150th birth anniversary this year.
Following the event, SRK even his selfie with Modi and Khan on Twitter and it was an instant hit.
Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019
However, Akshay Kumar, the PMO's go-to Bollywood star when he wants to give a light-hearted interview prior to elections and the current poster-boy of Hindi films with a social or historic message, (read Padman, Toilet ek Pram Katha, Kesri...), was missing from the event.
This is not the only time that Kumar has been missed in one of PM Modi's selfie-ops with Bollywood celebrities. In January, Modi met with a younger lot of Bollywood actors including Alia Bhat, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and filmmakers Karan Johar among others. Kumar was conspicuously missing.
Kumar's fans on Twitter, however, tried to fill the empty gap this time with memes. Many insinuated that Kumar would probably be jealous that he did not get to be part of even this selfie.
Aamir and Shah Rukh gets invited in a program organized by Narendra Modi.@akshaykumar to modi - pic.twitter.com/GETaLD1Hsm— a (@samidsiddiqi91) October 19, 2019
@akshaykumar jealous? Hmm https://t.co/88hwuPU5dl— SRK KA WARRIOR🔥🔥🔥 (@don_sunnik) October 19, 2019
Reaction of Akshay Kumar. 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZEg0Z0rMYA— Irfan Anjum عرفان (@rolfirfan) October 19, 2019
PM Modi, who is not averse to taking selfies and, in fact, seems to quite enjoy them, even has a adorable photo with Akshay Kumar's son Aarav where he is affectionately pulling the young boy's ear.
Proud moment in a father's life, when the Prime Minister pulls your son's ear in jest & calls him a good boy ;) pic.twitter.com/0NWRyDtWh6— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2016
However, Kumar senior continues to stay amiss from his selfies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Reveals That He Takes Time Management Tips From Deepika Padukone
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Trailers This Week: Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland Reunite for Dolittle, Anurag Kashyap Unveils India’s First Spaceship Sci-fi
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring