PM Modi Clicks Selfie with SRK and Aamir, Twitter Imagines Akshay Kumar's Reaction

While PM Narendra Modi's selfies with Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan are going viral, fans of another star are sorely missing the face of their favorite hero - Akshay Kumar.

Modi and both Khans were in New Delhi along with other big industry names including actresses Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and Jaqueline Fernandes, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu among others. The event called #ChangeWithIn was to discuss ways to feature and promote Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism through Bollywood films and content on occasion of the freedom fighter's 150th birth anniversary this year.

Following the event, SRK even his selfie with Modi and Khan on Twitter and it was an instant hit.

Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019

However, Akshay Kumar, the PMO's go-to Bollywood star when he wants to give a light-hearted interview prior to elections and the current poster-boy of Hindi films with a social or historic message, (read Padman, Toilet ek Pram Katha, Kesri...), was missing from the event.

This is not the only time that Kumar has been missed in one of PM Modi's selfie-ops with Bollywood celebrities. In January, Modi met with a younger lot of Bollywood actors including Alia Bhat, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and filmmakers Karan Johar among others. Kumar was conspicuously missing.

Kumar's fans on Twitter, however, tried to fill the empty gap this time with memes. Many insinuated that Kumar would probably be jealous that he did not get to be part of even this selfie.

Aamir and Shah Rukh gets invited in a program organized by Narendra Modi.@akshaykumar to modi - pic.twitter.com/GETaLD1Hsm — a (@samidsiddiqi91) October 19, 2019

Reaction of Akshay Kumar. 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZEg0Z0rMYA — Irfan Anjum عرفان (@rolfirfan) October 19, 2019

PM Modi, who is not averse to taking selfies and, in fact, seems to quite enjoy them, even has a adorable photo with Akshay Kumar's son Aarav where he is affectionately pulling the young boy's ear.

Proud moment in a father's life, when the Prime Minister pulls your son's ear in jest & calls him a good boy ;) pic.twitter.com/0NWRyDtWh6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2016

However, Kumar senior continues to stay amiss from his selfies.

