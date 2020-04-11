BUZZ

2-MIN READ

PM Modi Donning DIY Face Mask During Lockdown Discussion Video Call is Inspiring Indians

(Image: Special Arrangement)

(Image: Special Arrangement)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a homemade face mask during a video conference with state leaders to discuss and decide the lockdown situation of India.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Face masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing are some of the effective ways to break the chain of COVID-19 infections.

So when Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a DIY mask on Saturday, Indians took notice.

Modi "met up" with the chief ministers of states on video conference wearing a home-made white cloth mask, discuss and decide on the matter of extension of the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed to arrest the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Ministers Amrinder Singh (Punjab), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal (Haryana), K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar) attended the video conference among others.

Seeing the visuals of PM leading from the front, several Twitter users praised Modi for donning the essential and encouraging others to follow the suit.






With India in the middle of a 21-day national lockdown, medical professionals are facing an acute shortage of non-medical N-95 face masks which have been deemed as an essential precaution against coronavirus.

To solve the crisis, ordinary citizens across the country have been urged to wear homemade masks instead of buying N-95 masks from chemists as the latter is needed far more urgently by medical health professionals treating coronavirus patients.

In keeping with Modi's request, Amethi MP Irani recently took to Twitter to show-off her home-made face mask. The minister shared four steps in photos to teach her followers how to craft a simple, reusable face mask with just a piece of cloth, thread, and needle.


