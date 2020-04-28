BUZZ

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Hails Delhi Police's Gesture Towards Gurudwara for Providing Meals in Lockdown

File image of PM Modi.

File image of PM Modi.

The Delhi Police team led by Central DCP Eish Singhal undertook ‘parikrama' of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to express gratitude to DSGMC for their commitment and support to Delhi Police in fighting Covid-19.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Delhi Police for its gesture towards the Sikh community as they paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib as a mark of respect for the gurudwara providing meals to the needy during the nationwide lockdown.

"Good gesture by the Delhi Police. Our Gurudwaras have been doing exceptional work in serving people. Their compassion is appreciable," Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister was replying to the tweet of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirasa's tweet in which he said: "Amazing View: Delhi Police took the ‘parikrama' of the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to thank for the services being provided by the Sikh community as Corona Warriors. They have set a new trend of paying respect."

The Delhi Police team led by Central DCP Eish Singhal undertook ‘parikrama' of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to express gratitude to DSGMC for their commitment and support to Delhi Police in fighting Covid-19.

The Gurudwara Bangla Sahib has been providing cooked meals for over 40,000 people on a daily basis to the city government since the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Following the Prime Minister's tweet, Delhi Police Commissioner S. N. Shrivatsava also tweeted, "My sincere thanks and regards to the Prime Minister for appreciating and encouraging Delhi Police for paying gratitude to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Gurudwara Management Committee has provided food to more 75,000 needy people daily all through the lockdown period."

