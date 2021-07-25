Sometimes a little good deed goes a long way. A Chandigarh ‘Chole Bhature’ seller was received praise from the highest ranks: India’s Prime Minister. In the program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Sanjay Rana, who was offering free Chole Bhature in Chandigarh to people getting vaccinated. “In Chandigarh’s Sector 29, Sanjay Rana Ji runs a food stall and sells ‘Chhole Bhature’ on cycle. To eat his delicious ‘Chhole Bhature’ for free, you will have to show that you have taken the (COVID-19) vaccine on the same day," said PM Modi.

“It is said that for the betterment of society, more than money, sense of service, sense of duty is needed. Our Sanjay bhai is proving this right. Let us tell you that in the Rehri Market of Sector 29 B, Chandigarh, street vendor Sanjay Rana sets up a shop of Chholey-Bhature on a cycle. Every day more than 50 people who come here after getting the vaccine, eat a plate of chole-bhature for free," he added during the programme.

The vendor’s initiative was first noticed in early July, when VP Singh Badnore, UT Administrator and Governor of Punjab shared the news on Twitter.

“Hats off to the spirit of #Chandigarh hawker! My heart filled with gratitude to see his bit of duty towards his country and the extent of awareness this man has favouring #vaccination and offering free #CholaeBhatura to all those who get vaccinated,” Badnore tweeted.

While the rest of the world has been making a variety of concerted efforts to get people to take the jab, India is not far behind. With the country rolling out the third phase of its vaccine drive, many big, medium and small scale companies have offered a variety of perks to encourage vaccinations. Several companies such as Infosys, Reliance, Accenture, Volvo, Capgemini, IndiGo and UpGrad among others have decided to absorb the vaccination costs of employees. Smaller businesses across states have been doling out gifts.

