PM Modi Paid Rs 80 for the 'Litti Chokha' He Ate at Hunar Haat in Delhi

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi, where he was seen enjoying the popular Bihari dish 'Litti Chokha' and piping hot 'Kulhad Chai (tea)'. For all those wondering whether PM Modi paid for the meal, there's finally an answer.

A News18 journalist who was present at Hunar Haat to cover PM Modi's visit later interacted with the owner of the stall where prime minister bought the litti chokha from. It turns out he paid Rs 80 for it.

The 20th edition of the 'Hunar Haat' was inaugurated in the presence of Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday. The 10-day event, based on the theme of "Kaushal Ka Kam", will conclude on February 23.

The prime minister also met the master artisans, craftsmen as well as culinary experts from across the country, who are participating in the event.