PM Modi Posted a Photo with a 'Special Friend' in Parliament and Twitter Wants to Know Who it is

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi posted two adorable photos of him playing with a baby on his official Instagram profile and it has sent social media into a frenzy.

Who is the child giggling away in Modi's arms?

Modi referred to the kid as a special friend who came to meet him in Parliament. "A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today," he wrote in the caption. In the first photo, Modi seems to be playing with the kid who seems to be smiling ear to ear. In the second photo, the child seems quite eager to grab the bars of chocolates placed in front of him on the table.

This is not the first time Modi has been photographed with kids; but the fact that he calls the kid a "special friend" makes us wonder who the infant really is.

The picture, which had over 5 lakh likes and comments at the time of writing this, has now gone viral with Twitter playing a guessing game as to who this kid could possibly be.

The comment section on Instagram was flooded with questions about the baby. In fact, we came across some interesting theories about the baby's identity. One Instagram user even speculated that the child may be Rohit Sharma's daughter.

Twitter, too, has been buzzing with the same question:

Some even hinted that it might be Home Minister Amit Shah's grandchild:

As of now, we really don't know the kid is. Watch this space for more updates on the most famous baby on the internet right now.