Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

PM Modi Responds to Ray Dalio's Praises, Says Mandate was Unprecedented in 2019 Polls

'What I’m most impressed about with Modi is how he has brought the country together by helping the full range of people,' American billionaire Ray Dalio tweeted.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi Responds to Ray Dalio's Praises, Says Mandate was Unprecedented in 2019 Polls
Raymond Dalio and Narendra Modi met in Saudi Arabia earlier this year for its annual investors' meet | Image credit: Reuters

Afer American billionaire and philanthropist Raymond Dalio on Thursday took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to shower praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian PM has responded with his own thread on Twitter.

"The mandate people blessed our team with has been unseen for decades. A full five year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many many years ago," adding that people from across India had blessed them.

"A cross section of people, across regions, religions, languages, age groups and occupations have blessed us," Modi wrote.

Dalio, who is co-chairman and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates , called PM Modi the "one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world."

In his initial tweet, Dalio shared a photo video of his interaction with Modi. The two had met during Saudi Arabia's annual investors meet where Modi had delivered a keynote speech.

However, Dalio's tweet got such a massive repose on Twitter that the investor followed it up with some more tweets, allegedly to answer questions asked to him on the basis of the previous tweet.

"What I’m most impressed about with Modi is how he has brought the country together by helping the full range of people, from those who are in abject poverty to rich business leaders," Dalio wrote on Twitter.

Dalio added that the Modi administration was "providing both basics and cutting edge digital technologies". The billionaire cited the example of toilets to make his point, "For example his (Modi's) government built more than 100 million toilets which reduced diseases potentially saving approximately 300,000 lives by some estimates".

The investor also praised the huge mandate with which the Modi government had won the recent 2019 elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram