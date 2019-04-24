Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Says 'Good Friend' Barack Obama Tells Him to Work Less and Sleep More

PM Modi said that whenever Obama met him, he always inquired about his sleep and asked him to sleep more.

News18.com

April 24, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
PM Modi Says 'Good Friend' Barack Obama Tells Him to Work Less and Sleep More
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
In a candid interview with actor Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi recently revealed another detail about his friendship and camaraderie with former US President Barack Obama.

Apparently, Obama, whose friendship PM Modi often boasts of, cares about how much our PM sleeps.

In a widely publicized interview to Kumar, Modi said,"When President Obama and I met, he expressed concern over my sleeping pattern. He asked me why I sleep so less".

He also added that Obama thought PM Modi was a workaholic and asked him why he continued to do it. "He said, 'Why do you do this? You don't realise it today but you are addicted to work. You will keep working. But you are also harming yourself," PM Modi told Kumar.

He said that whenever the Democrat met him, he always inquired about his sleep and asked him to sleep more.

This is not the first time that PM Modi has hinted at the bonhomie between them. Modi had first met the then President in 2014 after becoming the PM and has since shared a cordial relationship with the former world leader.

He had famously referred to Obama as his "good friend" once, much to the delight of social and legacy media.

The "unlikely" friendship did not escape US media either including New York Times and other news organisations taking note of the growing "chemistry" between Modi and Obama, marked by his second visit to the White House in 2016.

However, Obama, the perennial diplomat, also shared cordial relations with former Indian PM Manmohan Singh and even said so in 2017 when he was asked about his friendship with PM Modi. He said that Modi was indeed a "good friend" and that he "liked" Modi, that the latter had "vision" for modernising certain elements of India's bureaucracy. But he also added that he had been friends with Manmohan Singh too prior to Modi.

The PM's words come amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. The third phase of polling came to close on Tuesday.
