PM Modi Says 'No Hindus are Terrorists', Twitter Reminds Him of Nathuram Godse

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under fire on social media after he said that Hindus have never been involved in acts of terrorism.Speaking at a rally in Wardha, Modi slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest elections from Wayanad seat in Kerala as well as from Amethi. He said that the reason Gandhi was contesting from a so-called minority-dominated constituency was because he was scared of Hindus.He went on to blame the Congress for using the 'Hindu terror' card in the past to mobilise votes."Hindus are known for peace and brotherhood. Nowhere in history will you find they're involved in such terrorist activities..." he said. He added that even the British did not list Indians as "terrorists".However, the statement did not go down very well with Twitterati who are ever-ready to fact-check politicians and leaders, even the Prime Minister.Taking to Twitter, many wrote that it was not true and that there was at least one known Hindu terrorist — Nathuram Godse — the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.On January 30, 1948, Godse, an adherent of the extreme right, member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a critic of Gandhi's secular policies, walked up to the leader and shot him three times in the chest from point-blank range. Godse was hanged for the assassination in 1949.And Twitter was only too keen to remind everyone, including the PM.