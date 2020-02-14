PM Modi Sends Letter to a Rickshaw Puller from Varanasi on His Daughter's Wedding
In the letter Modi sent his blessings and best wishes to the new bride and her family.
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons/ Tracy Hunter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to a rickshaw puller Mangal Kevat, who is from the PM''s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.
The letter, which reached the Kevat family on Thursday, congratulated them on the marriage of their daughter which took place on the day.
In the letter Modi sent his blessings and best wishes to the new bride and her family.
The family, needless to add, is brimming with joy.
Mangal Kewat, who lives in Domri village that has been adopted by the Prime Minister, had sent his daughter''s wedding invite to the Prime Minister.
"Some of my friends asked me to send an invitation to Modiji so I sent one to Delhi and one to his Varanasi office.
"I never expected a response but now that we have got his letter, we are overjoyed. I have shown the letter to all guests at my daughter''s wedding," he said.
Mangal Kevat is a staunch devotee of Ganga River and spends a part of his earnings in offering prayers to the river. He is also is an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the BJP's membership campaign, had enrolled Kevat as a party member.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- Moto Razr is Impossible to Repair, And That's Bad News After The 27000 Folds Disaster
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days
- Bharat Sena Marries off Two Dogs to 'Condemn' Valentine's Day, Social Media Confused