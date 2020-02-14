Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Sends Letter to a Rickshaw Puller from Varanasi on His Daughter's Wedding

In the letter Modi sent his blessings and best wishes to the new bride and her family.

IANS

February 14, 2020, 1:33 PM IST
PM Modi Sends Letter to a Rickshaw Puller from Varanasi on His Daughter's Wedding
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons/ Tracy Hunter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to a rickshaw puller Mangal Kevat, who is from the PM''s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

The letter, which reached the Kevat family on Thursday, congratulated them on the marriage of their daughter which took place on the day.

In the letter Modi sent his blessings and best wishes to the new bride and her family.

The family, needless to add, is brimming with joy.

Mangal Kewat, who lives in Domri village that has been adopted by the Prime Minister, had sent his daughter''s wedding invite to the Prime Minister.

"Some of my friends asked me to send an invitation to Modiji so I sent one to Delhi and one to his Varanasi office.

"I never expected a response but now that we have got his letter, we are overjoyed. I have shown the letter to all guests at my daughter''s wedding," he said.

Mangal Kevat is a staunch devotee of Ganga River and spends a part of his earnings in offering prayers to the river. He is also is an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the BJP's membership campaign, had enrolled Kevat as a party member.

