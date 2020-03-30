BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Shares 3D Animated Videos of Him Doing Yoga to Show How He Stays Fit

Photo: YouTube/ Narendra Modi

Photo: YouTube/ Narendra Modi

The prime minister had said he would post the "Yoga with Modi" videos.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show how he remains fit.

"During yesterday''s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos," he tweeted.

"I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly," he wrote.

Responding to a question in his monthly radio address "Mann ki Baat" on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, the prime minister had said he would post the "Yoga with Modi" videos.

"But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner," he had said.

"... some yoga asanaas have greatly benefitted me. It is possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown," Modi said on Sunday.

In the run-up to International Yoga Day in June last year, the prime minister had shared similar videos to encourage people to practise yoga.

Here's where you can watch the videos:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story