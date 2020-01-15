Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Shares Video of Officers Helping Pregnant Woman in Kashmir Snow on Army Day

Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible, PM Modi wrote in praise of the video.

January 15, 2020
In Jammu and Kashmir, winters are harsh with temperatures dropping to sub zero in the upper reaches of the region and heavy snowfall that buries all roads and blocks connectivity. In such times, it is often members of the armed forces that come to the rescue of distressed locals and villagers in remote areas.

In a particular incident that occurred recently, members of Chinar Corps, a special wing of the Indian Army that handles operations in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Line of Control, helped a pregnant woman reach a hospital.

A video of the journey was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Corps. As per the caption, about 100 army personnel along with 30 civilians carried the pregnant mother, referred to by just her first name Shamima, to the nearest hospital which happened to be four hours away on foot.

The video shows a file of civilians carrying the woman on a stretcher over their heads as the army men guided them on. According to the post, the group managed to reach the hospital on time. The baby was born in

Netizens loved the video and heaped the personnel with praises for their perseverance and help despite heavy snowfall. In fact, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on his Twitter handle. Incidentally, the video was shared on Jan 15 when the country observed Army Day to mark the Inian Army's contribution to the country's safety.

"Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism," he wrote. "It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!"

He went to write that he was "proud of our Army" and that he prayed "for the good health of Shamima and her child".

The incident occurs even as Kashmir has been under a five-month long digital lockdown that has been in place since August 5 after the Bharatiya Janata Party government imposed an internet ban following outrage against the abrogation of Article 370 that took away the constitutionally guaranteed special status accorded to the former state of Jammu & Kashmir as an autonomous unit. The government also reorganised the state into two union territories including J&K and Ladakh.

Last week, the Supreme Court of India asked the government to review the internet ban in Kashmir.

