Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

PM Modi Wanted Photo of Him Watching Solar Eclipse Photo to Be Memed, The Results are Hilarious

While people around the country joined in the fun to watch the eclipse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too came equipped to witness the celestial spectacle.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Modi Wanted Photo of Him Watching Solar Eclipse Photo to Be Memed, The Results are Hilarious
While people around the country joined in the fun to watch the eclipse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too came equipped to witness the celestial spectacle.

On Thursday, the whole world waited with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the decade's last full solar eclipse. In India, the 'ring of fire'- the solar eclipse or 'Surya grahan' was visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

While people around the country joined in the fun to watch the eclipse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too came equipped to witness the celestial spectacle. However, in a tweet, the PM admitted that he was unable to view the sun because of the dense cloud cover. He also shared a few photos, which quickly went viral on social media.

One particular photo, which showed PM Modi looking up at the sky, has grabbed eyeballs, with several claiming it to be perfect meme material. And guess who else agreed? None other than the PM himself.

Modi retweeted one of his followers' tweets, saying that people are welcome to give his photo the meme treatment.

He said "enjoy", and that's just what netizens did.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram