Why #CoolestPM is Trending on Twitter After Memes of PM Modi Watching Solar Eclipse Surface

On Thursday, the whole world waited with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the decade's last full solar eclipse. In India, the 'ring of fire'- the solar eclipse or 'Surya grahan' was visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

While people around the country joined in the fun to watch the eclipse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too came equipped to witness the celestial spectacle. However, in a tweet, the PM admitted that he was unable to view the sun because of the dense cloud cover. He also shared a few photos, which quickly went viral on social media.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

One particular photo, which showed PM Modi looking up at the sky, has grabbed eyeballs, with several claiming it to be perfect meme material. And guess who else agreed? None other than the PM himself.

Modi retweeted one of his followers' tweets, saying that people are welcome to give his photo the meme treatment.

When will Modi ji follow me back ?Modi ji: pic.twitter.com/uxNJ57azBj — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 26, 2019

He said "enjoy", and that's just what netizens did.

Me Salary credited After 10 days pic.twitter.com/0WFOUP64hW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 26, 2019

Influencers onSocial media Vs Real Life pic.twitter.com/NFkpyULE49 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 26, 2019

Soon after the memes surfaced, #CoolestPM began trending on social media because clearly people were impressed with the way our Prime Minister agreed to being 'memed' on a public platform and did not seem to mind the fact that people would be having a few laughs at his cost.

Modi is already one of the most popular political leaders on social media platforms and has even overtaken Donald Trump and Barrack Obama as far as followers are concerned. Not just a massive fan following, Modi is quite up to date with the latest trends on social media, posts updates on Instagram and Twitter regularly and even enjoys memes, as is now evident!

