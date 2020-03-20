PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ Has Left Dog Parents Worried, Here’s Why

At a time when the outbreak of the infectious Coronavirus has gripped the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday over the pandemic.

While the death toll in India for the novel coronavirus touched five on Thursday, many had expected the prime minister to probably announce a complete lockdown in the nation. But instead, the prime minister announced a one day 'janata curfew' on March 22, to help contain the virus.

The curfew is to last from 7am to 9pm and this has left many scratching their heads. But for dog parents, this curfew is proving to be really worrisome.

When it comes to dog and their nature's call, the anxiety of a curfew seems to be bothering the parents on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Harini Calamur asked for some solution from other dog parents. Calamur said, "OK - serious question — what happens if my dog needs to go out on sunday during the 'janta curfew' hours. I can manage the first walk very early. But, the second walk .... any dog parents who can advise on this?"

While one might wonder, that the dog can always use up a small space in the house, for Calamur's pet that isn't an option even.

she came to us when she was 4. even the floods last year, she refused to use the bathroom. she has to go outside. — Harini Calamur (@Calamur@mastodon.social) (@calamur) March 19, 2020

In no time, other dog parents took to the post to help Calamur with solutions.

we trained ours to use a corner of the bathroom for emergencies such as severely rainy days. or im sure you can still go down. no one will object if it's just you and the dog and it's clearly just necessary business. — Gayatri Jayaraman (@Gayatri__J) March 19, 2020

For that one day you could buy Times of India. — Makarand (@makarand_s) March 19, 2020

Not a dog parent, but perhaps you can take him to the terrace? — Mad Cow (@cowbai) March 19, 2020

It’s voluntary. If you gotta go you gotta go. — Shantanu (@shantanub) March 19, 2020

I don't think there's any logic in not allowing pets to be walked. That's as essential a service as any. — Debayan Sen (@debayansen) March 19, 2020

Someone even came up with the idea of walking the dog via a drone!

This guy has a solution: https://t.co/Jb6xWC97Kh — Tracy deSouza (@TracyDeSouza) March 19, 2020

According to reports, Indian Council of Medical Research informed a total of 206 individuals to have tested positive in India as of March 20, 10am.

The global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has reached 9,881, with over 2,42,000 infections, drawing comparisons with painful periods such as World War II, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.